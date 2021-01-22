Dj Chose Calls On Gucci Mane To Round Out "You A Dime"

Houston artist DJ Chose's last much-talked-about collaboration came from his fellow H-Town native, Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper hopped on the remix to his viral "Thick" single, and now Chose returns with Gucci Mane for their joint effort, "You a Dime." The pair of artists trade verses about the women in their life, telling them that they're deserving of the life of luxury while also dropping a few explicit bars for good measure.

If you happened to have been in Miami on Thursday (January 21) evening, you could have checked out DJ Chose live as he performed at a club in the bustling city. We're sure he highlighted his newly-released, self-produced single, so stream "You A Dime" featuring Gucci Mane and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

All that body, baby girl, can't keep it on the shelf (No)

And when she come around, can't keep my hands to myself (Yeah)

She got me goin' so hard that it got me out of breath (Ha)

Designer sheets for my lil' freak, Versace when we slept