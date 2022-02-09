DJ Chose & Fredo Bang Get Ready For Valentine's Day With "She Luv Me"

Valentine's Day is less than a week away, which means that people are scrambling to secure last-minute reservations. However, it's also a better time than any to start curating a romantic playlist for that special someone.

This week, DJ Chose and Fredo Bang delivered some brand new heat ahead of Valentine's Day. Their new collaborative single, "She Luv Me" plays off of the French's effeuiller la marguerite. The smooth Southern production serves as Fredo's backdrop as he details the ride-or-die attitude of his lady.

Chose and Bang are no strangers to each other. The two have collaborated over the years on singles like, "H20," "Might Not," and "Bad Luck" off of Bang's 2019 project, Pain Made Me Numb.

Check out the latest offering from the two below.

Quotable Lyrics

Let you hold my rope and 'cause I trust you with my last name

Hop up in a driver's seat and park around the corner

If I catch him, he a goner, my bitch too real, you cannot clone her

She know I'm sicker than corona

