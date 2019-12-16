If you haven't heard, there’s reports circulating online suggesting that Tekashi 6ix9ine may be getting out of prison this Wednesday with time served. While we still have to wait to see what happens, the subject of his return has been a hot topic amongst his peers and industry heads in recent days and weeks. Many people believe that Tekashi will be shunned from the industry after he “snitched” on his former gang, but others think he’s going to be bigger than ever, and DJ Carnage looks to be agreeing with the latter.

In a new clip posted to his IG story, Carnage predicts that 6ix9ine will be breaking all types of streaming records and could have the #1 record as soon as he gets out. He believes 6ix9ine’s numbers will be so monumental that it’s going to blow people away.

“He will be breaking Spotify records, Youtube records. He's about to have the biggest fucking record. He might come out with #1 record. We all know the kid aint dumb, he's smart. I'm stating facts here,” Carnage says. “The numbers are going to be so monumental it’s going to blow people away,” he added.

Check out the clip (below) and let us know what you think. Do you think Carnage is right here?