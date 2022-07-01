"Sticky" quickly arose as one of the most beloved songs on Drake's seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind last month, and now, the track's co-producer, DJ Carnage, is breaking down how he crafted the infectious beat.

The music industry veteran, who also goes by Gordo, took to TikTok earlier this week to reveal the making of the rap-infused dance track, which came to be after fellow producer RY X delivered him a track that he wound up sampling.

In order to flip it from what it was and make it "Sticky," he chopped up the original sample, then removed the processing and added in his own "special sauce," creating the banger that fans have come to love.

Since the creation is such a lengthy process, Carnage wasn't able to cover it all in just one TikTok, though he did promise that more is on the way – and who knows, maybe he'll even make videos for other songs on the album he produced, "Massive," "Calling My Name," and "Currents," just to name a few.

While Drake has been loudly and proudly celebrating his project's success (namely in Miami, first partying the night away with DJ Khaled and later linking up with 2Rare to film a music video), Gordo has also been given his flowers by Billboard, landing at the top of the Hot 100 Producers List for the first time ever.





Honestly, Nevermind sold 204K equivalent album units in its first week out, and to commemorate the occasion, Champagne Papi picked up four new OVO chains – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]