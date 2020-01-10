DJ Carnage Assembles Tyga, Takeoff, & Ohgeesy For Bawdy "Hella Neck"

When you see a song called "Hella Neck," you already know what's in store. DJ Carnage, the man who Drake previously playfully deemed to be an image-tarnisher, understands the hitmaking process. For his latest banger, he enlisted one of the game's leading experts in smut-peddling, Tyga. Living up to his reputation and then some, Tyga's opening lines read like lyrical pornography as he details some of his more explosive sexcapades.

Ohgeesy is next up, steering away from the expected themes in favor of some swagged-out street bars, culminating in the track's standout verse -- even if it is technically recycled from Shoreline Mafia's "Off White." Last but not least is Takeoff, the Migos member who tends to more quietly and at his own pace. Here, he reminds the masses why his flow is elite, even when he's operating in a low-stakes environment. "My time piece I got it in a different time zone," he spits. "Them diamonds, but what you got on is rhinestones."

Quotable Lyrics

I don'tt wanna hit the pussy, I just wanna get a check

Just like Nike, I'm hyphy, she'd like me, n***a that's your wifey

My diamonds enticing, they dancing, they biting

They shine like some lightning, you touch me, we fighting

Nah, bitch, we ain't the same, see, your boyfriend, he a lame

He ain't running the game, he ain't beat it out the frame