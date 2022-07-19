At this point, we all know that there isn't any love lost between DJ Akademiks and Peter Rosenberg. The pair have traded jabs and insults for years, often causing viral moments from the back and forths that don't seem to lead to any real resolution. Earlier this year, Akademiks went off on Rosenberg and offered a chance to take their grievances to the ring, but it didn't come as a surprise when that bout never materialized.

All these months later, it looks as if Akademiks has returned with more to say to and about Rosenberg, and to call it vicious is an understatement. According to Akademiks, the Hot 97 DJ retweeted some less than favorable posts about him that he didn't appreciate.



John Sciulli / Stringer / Getty Images

"Don't mention my name again, p*ssy. I saw you retweeted some sh*t when you thought n*ggas had me down," said Akademiks. Then, he went off on Rosenberg about his alleged ex who was reportedly filmed giving oral sex to another man.

"Don't you retweet nothing about me, you a b*tch as n*gga," Akademiks continued. "Remember when I told you that we could've boxed properly, wasn't with the smoke... Don't hit up no mutual friend of ours talkin' 'bout, 'Oh, why is Ak going crazy on me?' B*tch ass n*gga, I cross lines... You obsessed with a Black man's business, but you gotta focus on the Black man that's f*ckin' your b*tch."

There was much more from Akademiks, not only about Rosenberg but regarding Gillie Da Kid and Rick Ross's current tit-for-tat that has been unraveling in real time over the last week or two. Check out Akademiks's rant below.