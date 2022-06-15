DJ Akademiks has never been a stranger to controversy, although as of right now, he is facing perhaps his worst scandal to date. After a recent Twitter post, one commenter resurfaced some old audio in which Akademiks talked about having sex with minors. According to sources like The Neighborhood Talk, it was revealed that the audio was from all the way back in 2013 when Akademiks was 20 years old.

Either way, these comments have come across as quite disturbing, with many Twitter users calling Akademiks out for his views. As you will hear, Akademiks said that he had no issue sleeping with minors, as long as they were in college. Needless to say, it's easy to see why people had such a visceral reaction.

"And to keep it real if you think about it in the bigger scheme of things, there's not much difference between a 20 or a 17 or a 21 and a 17," Akademiks said. "Just kinda means one's a minor and one's not a minor. But listen, I will say I adopted this rule which I think is fine, I said listen, 'as long as a chick got a college ID she's getting fucked.' I don't care if she 17, I don't care if she 17 and a half, I don't care if she just turned 17, she gon' get this dick."

These comments eventually made their way to Jay Critch who has been beefing with Akademiks for a few months now. Understandably, Critch was disgusted by these words, saying "It’s a special place in hell for pedophiles smh @Akademiks."

Akademiks eventually took to his Twitch stream where he defended himself, saying that some people are working extra hard to get him canceled. He also said that no one checks IDs in college and that it is mostly just assumed that everyone is 18. For a full run down of what Ak had to say on the topic, you can watch the clip, down below.

Stay tuned to HNHH for updates related to this story.