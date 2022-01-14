DJ Akademiks says he thinks Kendrick Lamar may employ a similar strategy used by Frank Ocean to release his final album with Top Dawg Entertainment. Ocean famously released his album, Endless, as the last part of his contractual obligation with Def Jam Recordings, and then immediately dropped the more popular, Blonde, afterward.

"Would he ever do that sh*t like Frank Ocean once did?" Ak said during a recent live stream. "Remember when Frank Ocean dropped an album to get out of a deal and then dropped another. I feel like if Kendrick did that everyone would hate TDE."



The strategy worked well for Ocean. Blonde debuted at number one in several countries and was met with widespread critical acclaim.

Lamar revealed that his upcoming album will be his final with TDE in a statement, last August.

"While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next," he said at the time. "As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling."

Check out Akademiks' explanation below.

