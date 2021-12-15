DJ Akademiks is having the best day of his life after finding out that rapper Freddie Gibbs, one of his biggest enemies on social media, allegedly got beaten up by Jim Jones and his entourage at a fancy restaurant in Miami.

Both rappers were reportedly at modern steakhouse Prime 112 on Tuesday night when they got into an argument, which may have been about all of Gibbs' sneak-disses toward Jim Jones over the years. As videos surface showing the alleged fight, DJ Akademiks, who has been embroiled in an intense online feud with Gibbs for several months, during which he recently "exposed" the rapper for having a district attorney in his family, is overjoyed about everything that went down, cheering for Jim Jones and virtually kicking Gibbs while he's down.





"WTF.... ME AND HIM WAS SUPPOSE TO HAVE A BOXING MATCH... HE ALREADY CAUGHT A CASE OF DA BEATS??? WTFFFFFFF," initially reacted Ak after hearing about the incident on Twitter. "Freddie Gibbs definitely tellin his police officer dad and District Attorney brother on Jim Jones," he added. "@FreddieGibbs ARE YOU OK??"

The popular hip-hop commentator went on to share a video of the alleged beatdown, writing, "I hope FEDERICK GIBBS is ok... he been sneak dissing Jim jones and others for years. Pray for Jim Jones... FEDERICK definitely putting a case on him."

Ak also posted a snippet from a new Jim Jones song, saying, "Naaaa.. this new Jim Jones album finna hit DIFFERENT!!!"

Check out all of Akademiks' posts below and let us know what you think about the alleged fight between Freddie Gibbs and Jim Jones.