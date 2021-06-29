Megan thee Stallion's career has propelled her to impressive heights in the last two years. In 2020, she made Time magazine's 100 most influential list, collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Cardi B, and more, and she's got three Grammy awards under her belt--including the coveted Best New Artist award.

Despite her success, some people, namely DJ Akademiks, don't believe this success is organic. He recently called the "Savage" hitmaker an industry plant, explaining exactly why he believes the "protect black girl" trope brought her this success. The hip-hop connoisseur also recently took to Twitter to address exactly why his static with Meek Mill has yet to be resolved.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

"I hate Megan thee Stallion very hard," begins Akademiks. "Because you can't be objective, so I guess I'll start by saying this. I am now in belief that Meg thee Stallion's career has been propelled, overhyped, and also put on a pedestal because of this whole Black girl magic, protect Black women, I'm sorry."

He went on to add, "But listen to everybody's review of Meg's album. She just dropped it's called Good News. It's mid. It's mid. And if it was anyone we liked that dropped a mid album that wasn't being seen as a victim, lift and just act like the fact that she's doing it is good enough. The consensus would be 'Meg you missed, try again.'"

"Meg could fart on a song and we would be like 'Oh my god, that is a sweet, sweet sound of being a victim, protect her she is Black and she is a woman,'" he continued, comparing her "mediocre" rapping skills to Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch and DaBaby. He furthered that her success is in direct correlation with the fact that Tory Lanez shot her.

Elsewhere, Akademiks took to Twitter to address his long-standing tension with Meek Mill. "Meek mill tweeted that he finally had my location when he saw me on verzuz with 750k watching… bro I went to complex for 3 years every morning at 7:00 am why u act like I was hiding from u… stop it dawg. I hate u rappers. U know ur other rapper opps location too. They do shows," penned Akademiks. "Actually he ain’t tweet he was in the comments of the verzuz live lol.. let m state facts," he continued.

He added, "Rapper theatrics … meek stop it and put ur album out," while sharing a screenshot of Meek's comment.

It seems like DJ Akademiks had time. What are your thoughts on the situation?

[via]