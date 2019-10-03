The back-and-forth between Nicki Minaj and DJ Akademiks has officially reached a boiling point. The hip-hop commentator has had choice words for the Queens-based rapper, calling her out and telling her to her face that her career is going down the drain. Even though she announced (and then came back from) her retirement last month, Nicki is still getting all the smoke from Ak. Announcing that his musical alter-ego Lil AK would be returning this week, the social media star has officially dropped off a diss track against the legendary emcee, trashing her in just over two minutes.

Uploading the song, titled "Take Care Babe," to his YouTube channel, Akademiks responded to Minaj with some scathing bars. The cut starts off with a bouncy beat and the following lyrics uttered by Ak: "Don't be playing, don't be playing like you know me/Tell Nicki she can fuck me on her IG." In case you don't believe that Ak actually slid into the rapper's messages, he provided proof by leaking their conversation. Minaj allegedly threatened Akademiks by saying she knows too much about his family for him to be playing around with her. Clearly, Ak isn't scared though.

In addition to the diss bars, Ak says that Nicki is "too old" and that she should stop claiming to be a Barbie because, we quote, "Barbies is for kids... why you tryna be lit?"

What do you think of the record?