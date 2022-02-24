After a series of fiery exchanges earlier today (February 23), the back and forth between DJ Akademiks and Megan Thee Stallion has subsided. The 2020 shooting incident involving Megan, Tory Lanez, and Kelsey Nicole once again took center stage on social media after Akademiks reported about a hearing that recently took place. According to him, it was stated that Lanez's DNA was not found on the weapon, but Megan immediately clapped back, saying that that evidence wasn't even introduced in court.

There were several voices that jumped in including Melii, Pardison Fontaine, and New York Post reporter Eileen Reslen who blatantly called Akademiks's posts "fake news."

"FAKE NEWS ALERT: Any reports of Tory Lanez's DNA not being found on the weapon in the Megan Thee Stallion case are FALSE," Reslen tweeted. "Today's pre-trial hearing was just postponed to April 5 and that fake news tweet was sent out before the hearing even started." Later, Reslen added that she spoke with Megan's attorney, Alex Spiro, who also shut down Akademiks's version of events.

"JUST IN: Megan's attorney Alex Spiro tells me in response to DJ Akademiks' tweet, 'This is nothing more than the dishonest machinations of a desperate man.'" This update didn't go unnoticed by Akademiks who questioned why Spiro was concerned about him.

"Alex Spiro is Roc Nation in house attorney at this point," said Akademiks. "Why does Megan Lawyer need to respond to a case that she's not even charged in... Tory is charged.. why is Megan lawyer which is also Jay Z lawyer which is also repped Bobby Shmurda running his mouth bout me? RIDDLE ME THAT."

Some have taken to social media to answer that question, saying that any report about this case that goes viral and spreads potential misinformation about a global superstar would warrant a reaction from the person's legal team. Despite it all, Akademiks remains unshaken. Check it out below.