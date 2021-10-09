The long-standing beef between DJ Akademiks and Meek Mill does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The blogger and Rap star have been trading insults for years, and while there are long periods when they don't address their animosity, all the chaos has been revived with the release of Meek's album, Expensive Pain.

The first week numbers began to circulate days ago, showing that Expensive Pain moved somewhere between 85,000 to 95,000 equivalent unit albums. Akademiks couldn't pass up the opportunity to get on Livestream to throw a bit of shade Meek's way.

"I was praying for times like this for three years," said Akademiks. He claimed that Meek's label shoved "hundreds of thousands of dollars" into Expensive Pain because, according to Akademiks, the label knew that Meek was going downhill. "Yo Roc Nation, how much y'all pay for this one?" he asked while going through The Shade Room's Instagram page, looking for a promo video. "My sources says ten bands."

"Y'all can say whatever, call me a Drake stan, but Drake ain't never paid for a post," said Akademiks. He went to show Say Cheese TV's post about Expensive Pain, as well, suggesting that they, too, were paid to promote the record. Akademiks goes on about this throughout the 11-minute video, so watch it below.