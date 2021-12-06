In the middle of last month, hip-hop media personality DJ Akademiks waved the white flag at rapper Freddie Gibbs following the breakdown of their feud on social media. After Gangsta Gibbs tweeted that he could have "smoked" Akademiks a few weeks ago, the blogger seemingly decided that he no longer wants anything to do with his nemesis. But on the latest episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Gillie Da King and Wallo's podcast, Akademiks was the guest and he had many words for Gibbs, and not all of them were kind.





"After I come back from LA, [Freddie Gibbs] sends out a tweet [saying], 'You know I could have smoked Akademiks. I knew where he was at, I almost pulled up and smoked him and the place where he was at, I knew everybody there and nobody was gonna do nothing. They were gonna let me smoke him but God told me no,'" recalled Ak. "I believe he knew [where I was] but I don't believe in his wildest dreams that he would pull up."

When asked if he thinks Gibbs was simply trolling, Ak said, "This is when I realized that Freddie Gibbs is 6ix9ine. Freddie Gibbs is the son of a cop. Freddie Gibbs' brother is a doctor. His other brother is a district attorney. Okay, let's keep all these things in mind. Father, cop. Brother, district attorney. Other brother, a doctor. Remember, these are the gangster rappers. He's claiming he's Vice Lord, he's big, tough and everything. He's tweeting out public threats to me. [Saying] I could have killed you."

DJ Akademiks speaks at length about his feud with Gibbs, as well as much more in this interview. Check out the clip below, as well as the full episode underneath.



