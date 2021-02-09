DJ Akademiks is bringing awareness to an issue in the entertainment industry that we have witnessed unravel because of the #MeToo movement and surrounding cases. The exchange of sexual favors for career advancement is messed up, but it's still happening in the music industry according to DJ Akademiks. In fact, it's allegedly affecting people that not many would expect.

The hip-hop media personality made some claims during a recent stream with his followers, telling them that he's been made aware of several male rappers that are sleeping with music executives in order to gain favor at the record label. Refusing to name any names, Ak said, "I don't even think I really believe all this stuff but I'ma just say this-- in the land of Hollyweird, don't ever think none of this sh*t is too weird for you. There's a couple of executives that I've been hearing are f*cking the male rappers, and they're male too. And I've been saying, 'how come you keep s*cking these n***as off and nobody talks about it!?' But because I don't want to get randomly killed, I won't mention them n***as names either."

Akademiks says he's heard the same story multiple times about a few different executives, and since he's afraid to reveal names, the people must be pretty high-ranking.

While it isn't a surprise that there are more LGBTQIA2+ people in hip-hop than we know (percentage-wise, that much is a given), it's shocking to hear that this is happening behind closed doors for career advancement.

Do you believe Ak or do you think he's making up the story?

