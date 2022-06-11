He has been reporting the updates on the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez case like dozens of other platforms, but DJ Akademiks claims that his intimate knowledge of the situation came from Roc Nation. We're all aware of the years-long court case involving the two Rap stars after Megan was shot during an incident in 2020. There have been scathing back and forths, especially after Megan clearly and directly alleged that Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger and shot her in the foot.

Akademiks has taken a side in this battle and has repeatedly suggested that when the case goes to court, it will be proven that Megan wasn't being truthful. He has also claimed to have taken a look at court documents and earlier this year, Thee Stallion accused him of falsely reporting on alleged DNA paperwork regarding the firearm used in the shooting before it was even discussed.



Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

There were then rumors and accusations that Akademiks was firing off his posts with the help of Lanez, but in a hearing this week, the Canadian artist's legal team denied that were leaking any information. Akademiks shared a screenshot of court transcripts where his name was mentioned as the District Attorney said that he "has made additional comments that he had access to the police report."

Akademiks uploaded a screenshot of the mention and in the caption added: "How many times they finna bring up my name in the case wit Meg n tory.. i done told y’all I got the documents from Roc Nation n Meg squad. [shrug emoji]. We got more documents to go thru on our next podcast [shrug emoji]."

Some followers jumped in his comments and told him to be careful because he'll find himself being summoned and more involved than he will want. Check out his post below.