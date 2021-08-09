DJ Akademiks has found a new stream of income, becoming the #2 podcaster on Spotify this week. With the premiere of his new podcast Off The Record last week, which started off with an episode including Tekashi 6ix9ine and Wack 100, the hip-hop commentator has enjoyed massive success, debuting just behind Joe Rogan's podcast in Spotify's rankings.

After Charlamagne Tha God and a few other podcasters from his network took aim at Ak's new venture, the popular blogger shot back with hard numbers, telling Charlamagne not to get involved because he's not shy to share receipts that he's beating him and everybody else on his team in that category.

During a recent Twitch stream, Ak went off against Charlamagne and his staff, also dissing Rory and Mal during a heated rant. Much of his diatribe of Charlamagne was actually directed at the Whoreible Decisions podcasters working on his network, who have allegedly been smearing Ak's name on social media. "When your little failed ass podcast-- tell her Akademiks is probably not the n***a you wanna talk about," said the blogger, fighting back against claims that his YouTube numbers are dwindling against hers.

When he posted about his strong debut on Spotify's podcast charts, Ak couldn't help but get a little petty with Rory and Mal, crossing out their show from the listings. He finished the week at #2 in the United States behind Joe Rogan, with an unauthorized compilation page of his Twitch streaming clips clocking in at #5.

Listen to his full rant below.