Dizzy Wright "Poppin Out" Goes Super Hard

Bhaven Moorthy
March 10, 2020 12:56
Poppin Out
Dizzy Wright

Dizzy Wright's "Poppin Out" is his first new song of the year and he's starting on a high note by releasing a music video to go with it.


Dizzy Wright has been relatively quiet after releasing his project Nobody Cares, Work Harder, in March of last year. He's been steady contributing guest verses but with this release, we could tell he couldn't wait to release a song of his own. 

"Poppin Out" is a different side of Dizzy that we haven't heard before. We're excited he's willing to try something new even though he's done well in the past 10 years. We appreciate it when an artist is willing to change things up and open themselves up to newer audiences, as long as it's something they genuinely want to do.

"I wanted to switch the vibes and show my fans a more groovy side of me but also stay true to my style. I hope y’all enjoy this one enough to share it with your homies," Dizzy expressed in the video description. 

The minimal music video juxtaposes the aggressive 808s of the beat perfectly. We're very excited to see what's next from Dizzy. 

Check the video below and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics

Me and my n***** getting rich, that's goals
You know the flower from the concrete that rose
Little ass n***** got to see the whole globe
One thing I could tell you that I learned don't fold

Dizzy Wright
