Dizzy Wright Drops Off "My Hustle Unmatched"

Aron A.
September 19, 2020 13:46
My Hustle Unmatched
Dizzy Wright

Dizzy Wright unleashes his latest project, "My Hustle Unmatched" ft. Chevy Woods, Beanz & more.


Independent rappers often have to master the art of hustle in order to be successful. At a time when discussion about independence and ownership are at an all-time high, it's rappers like Dizzy Wright who've proven that they don't need a major label backing them in order to become successful. That being said, My Hustle Unmatched is an appropriate title for Dizzee's latest offering. The rapper's new project arrived yesterday in its 17-song entirety. The project includes the previously released single, "Sick Of Complaining" ft.  Hustle & Flow contestant Beanz, as well as appearances from Landlord, Enchanting, Austin Sexton, and Taylor Gang's Chevy Woods

Coming just months after releasing Blaze With Us 2 alongside DemrickMy Hustle Unmatched marks Dizzy Wright's first solo project of the year. Check it out below. 

