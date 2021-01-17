Dizzy Wright & Marlon Craft Trade Bars On "Devil In Disguise"

2020 was a busy year for Dizzy Wright. The rapper maintained a prolific output with the release of Blaze With Us 2 alongside Demrick as well as his own solo project My Hustle Unmatched. And in between those projects, he was busy dropping tons of singles and stand-out features. But now that we're in a new year, he's making sure to set the tone for what he has in store. The rapper recently reconnected with Marlon Craft for their new collab, "Devil In Disguise." The pair tackle a hypnotizing soul sample and crispy drums as they pack each bar with tight-flows and sharp lyricism.

Marlon Craft's appearance on "Devil In Disguise" arrives shortly after he dropped off his latest solo track, "At The Door."

Peep their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

I might be the illest since 2020 me

Stay a loner 'cause the devil loves company

Y'all wait for leaves to fall from the money tree

I'm watching seeds that I planted grow right in front of me