Dizzy Wright & Enchanting Join Forces For "Keep Up"

It feels like it's been a few months since we've heard some new music from Dizzy Wright but the man doesn't ever stop working. Earlier this year, the rapper came through with his project, Nobody Cares, Work Harder which had a ton of big names attached to it. Now, he returns with a brand new single titled, "Keep Up" ft. Enchanting. The rapper's latest song teeters more towards melody than bars but that doesn't mean Dizzy Wright's pen isn't sharp. Wright's flow is as laid back as the song's production while Enchanting swings in with an impressive verse. Reezy holds down the production on the song for Enchanting and Dizzy Wright to go off on.

Peep Dizzy and Enchanting's new collaboration, "Keep Up" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pipe her down when she wanna feel needed

In this bitch wildin' out like Conceded

Got her freestyling words that she not used to using

I know, 'cause I heard through the screamin'