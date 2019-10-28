mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dizzy Wright & Enchanting Join Forces For "Keep Up"

Aron A.
October 28, 2019 17:16
Keep Up
Dizzy Wright Feat. Enchanting

Dizzy Wright and Enchanting team up for a brand new heater.


It feels like it's been a few months since we've heard some new music from Dizzy Wright but the man doesn't ever stop working. Earlier this year, the rapper came through with his project, Nobody Cares, Work Harder which had a ton of big names attached to it. Now, he returns with a brand new single titled, "Keep Up" ft. Enchanting. The rapper's latest song teeters more towards melody than bars but that doesn't mean Dizzy Wright's pen isn't sharp. Wright's flow is as laid back as the song's production while Enchanting swings in with an impressive verse. Reezy holds down the production on the song for Enchanting and Dizzy Wright to go off on.

Peep Dizzy and Enchanting's new collaboration, "Keep Up" below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Pipe her down when she wanna feel needed
In this bitch wildin' out like Conceded
Got her freestyling words that she not used to using
I know, 'cause I heard through the screamin'

Dizzy Wright
