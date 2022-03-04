Dizzy Wright & B-Real Connect With Man Like Devin On "Promoter"

Following in the footsteps of last month's incredible collaboration with Xzibit on "24 Hours," Dizzy Wright has returned with another joint track, also produced by DJ Hoppa. This time around, the 31-year-old teamed up with B-Real and Man Like Devin for "Promoter."

"'Cause nothing's wrong with it, for the folks that don't get it / You on the wrong side of history judging for bong ripping / It's more natural than all that fast food in your system / It's a godly plant, use it as medicine they convict 'em," Dizzy spits on his verse, defending his love for Mary Jane.

Those who are loving "Promoter" so far have left comments like "Been listening to Dizzy since The Funk Volume 2012 song. It's so amazing seeing his growth as an artist he never misses," and "Straight from Jamaica. Wicked chune Dizzy."

Stream Dizzy Wright's latest collab track below, and look out for more new music from the rapper arriving in a few weeks.

