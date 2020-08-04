mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dizzy Links With Sada Baby And Sauce Walka For "Fu*k It Up"

Mitch Findlay
August 04, 2020 12:43
178 Views
01
1
Toon Life ProductionsToon Life Productions
Toon Life Productions

Fuck It Up
Dizzy Feat. Sada Baby & Sauce Walka

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Dizzy, Sauce Walka, and Sada Baby come together for the intense posse cut "Fu*k It Up."


Los Angeles rapper Dizzy has officially come through with a new banger, this time teaming with two of the most consistent street rappers that may or may not be on your radar. Detroit's Sada Baby and Houston's Sauce Walka have been steadily building impressive discographies, with the former sliding into the spotlight with his recent Bartier Bounty 2 mixtape. As for Sauce, the unapologetic rapper has still been reaping the benefit of his Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2 tape, which landed at the tail end of December. Now, Dizzy has assembled the gang for a heated new banger called "Fuck It Up," a title that doubles as an invitation. 

Over a menacing banger, Dizzy sets it off with an explosive verse, his rapid-fire flow impressive as he lays down the law. "Say he work harder than me that boy cappin," he raps. "I been stackin', back on my grizzley while you n***as been lacking in every sense, and I mean ever since, back of the back smoking presidential." Sada Baby and Sauce Walka are right there to match his intensity, each rapper representing for their corner with equally formidable verses -- it's up to you to gauge who walked away with this one. Check it out for yourself, and sound off -- do you enjoy this type of posse cut banger? 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Say he work harder than me that boy cappin'
Been stackin', back on my grizzley while you n***as been lacking
In every sense, and I mean ever since
Back of the back smoking presidential

Dizzy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  178
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Dizzy Sada Baby Sauce Walka
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Dizzy Links With Sada Baby And Sauce Walka For "Fu*k It Up"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject