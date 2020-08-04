Dizzy Links With Sada Baby And Sauce Walka For "Fu*k It Up"

Los Angeles rapper Dizzy has officially come through with a new banger, this time teaming with two of the most consistent street rappers that may or may not be on your radar. Detroit's Sada Baby and Houston's Sauce Walka have been steadily building impressive discographies, with the former sliding into the spotlight with his recent Bartier Bounty 2 mixtape. As for Sauce, the unapologetic rapper has still been reaping the benefit of his Sauce Ghetto Gospel 2 tape, which landed at the tail end of December. Now, Dizzy has assembled the gang for a heated new banger called "Fuck It Up," a title that doubles as an invitation.

Over a menacing banger, Dizzy sets it off with an explosive verse, his rapid-fire flow impressive as he lays down the law. "Say he work harder than me that boy cappin," he raps. "I been stackin', back on my grizzley while you n***as been lacking in every sense, and I mean ever since, back of the back smoking presidential." Sada Baby and Sauce Walka are right there to match his intensity, each rapper representing for their corner with equally formidable verses -- it's up to you to gauge who walked away with this one. Check it out for yourself, and sound off -- do you enjoy this type of posse cut banger?

