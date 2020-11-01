mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dizzee Rascal Unleashes New Project "E3 AF"

Aron A.
November 01, 2020 11:16
E3 AF
Dizzee Rascal

The grime legend returns with his latest offering featuring Chips, Kano, Smoke Boys, Ocean Wisdom and more.


Dizzee Rascal has been ramping up his efforts in anticipation of his brand new project. Over the months, he's unleashed a slew of singles like "Body Loose" and teamed up alongside Smoke Boys for "Act Like You Know." He unleashed E3 AF in its entirety over the weekend, offering a bit of everything for his day one fans and those who just arrived to the party. The project is 10 songs in length with an exact run time of 33:33 and is stacked with collaborations. Chip, D Double E, P Money, Kano, Ghetts, and more come through on the tracklist. 

Dizzee's latest project marks his first full-length project in three years. In 2018, he released his EP, Don't Gas Me which included the Skepta collaboration, "Money Right." Peep the track below. 

