Dizzee Rascal Touches Road With Smoke Boys On "Act Like You Know"

It's been a few years since the release of Raskit, Dizzee Rascal's latest project. Dropped in 2017, fans have anticipated the release of a new project for nearly three years and it appears that the time is coming soon. The rapper has seemingly been connecting with the younger generation. His last single, "LLLL (Love Life Live Large" connects with Chip and now, he's teamed up with Smoke Boys for his new single.

Bringing the flows of grime to the sinister production of UK Drill, Dizzee Rascal trades bars with Smoke Boys for his new single, "Act Like You Know." Everyone comes through with their A-Game, delivering sharp bars and street grit for a serious banger.

Check out Dizzee Rascal's latest single, "Act Like You Know" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Boy, two holes, together they go like Peter & Lois

If I'm at my lowest, I still flip a O

And if you don't know, better act like you know it

These shots to your chest if you're feeling heroic

Catch 'em like COVID

