Dizzee Rascal Touches Road With Smoke Boys On "Act Like You Know"

Aron A.
September 12, 2020 16:32
As he preps for his new project, Dizzee Rascal taps Smoke Boys for his latest single.


It's been a few years since the release of Raskit, Dizzee Rascal's latest project. Dropped in 2017, fans have anticipated the release of a new project for nearly three years and it appears that the time is coming soon. The rapper has seemingly been connecting with the younger generation. His last single, "LLLL (Love Life Live Large" connects with Chip and now, he's teamed up with Smoke Boys for his new single.

Bringing the flows of grime to the sinister production of UK Drill, Dizzee Rascal trades bars with Smoke Boys for his new single, "Act Like You Know." Everyone comes through with their A-Game, delivering sharp bars and street grit for a serious banger.

Check out Dizzee Rascal's latest single, "Act Like You Know" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Boy, two holes, together they go like Peter & Lois
If I'm at my lowest, I still flip a O
And if you don't know, better act like you know it
These shots to your chest if you're feeling heroic
Catch 'em like COVID

