Dizzee Rascal Gets The Dancefloor Jumpin' On "Body Loose"

Dizzee Rascal is rapping like he still got something to prove. From his pioneering debut album, Boy In The Corner, Dizzee's played a heavy role in the globalization of grime music, and even after accomplishing as much as he has, he never half-asses track he hops on. Over the past few months, he's slowly been rolling out the release of his forthcoming project, E3 AF due out later this month. Ahead of its release, he comes through with an upbeat anthem titled, "Body Loose." Following the release of the Smoke Boys-assisted single, "Act Like You Know," Dizzee's latest single has a danceable rhythm fitting to electrify any dancefloor.

"Body Loose" serves as the third single off of the project which is due out on October 30th. Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Let it percolate

Gimme what you got, I know it's worth the wait

And all them other gyal, they wanna perpetrate

The way you pattern up the ting they can't impersonate, it's bait