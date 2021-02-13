mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dixson Delivers His "Raw" & "Classic" EP, "Darling"

Erika Marie
February 12, 2021 19:31
50 Views
10
0
CoverCover

Darling
Dixson

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The Roc Nation artist's impressive "all about love" project arrives just in time for Valentine's Day.


Roc Nation signee Dixson is an artist on the rise who has delivered his latest offering, an EP titled Darling. The multihyphenate artist has collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Chance The Rapper, and Vic Mensa, and now he's emerged as a solo artist. The Atlanta native is a multi-instrumentalist who, back in 2015, appeared on The Voice where he was mentored by Pharrell. As he continues to build his fanbase, Dixson showcases his various talents on Darling, a project that displays a unique blend of influences from genres like R&B, Soul, Funk, and Pop.

"DARLING is a collection of songs that I hold very close to my heart. It’s about love," Dixson said of his EP. "It’s vulnerable. It’s honest. It doesn’t hide behind the beat, it rides it. I ain’t got no autotune on my vocals. It’s fun to use, but I don’t need that. It’s raw. It’s rich. It’s a classic. I stand behind that.”

The album features additional vocals from India Shawn and Inayah, so stream Darling and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Darling
2. Every Little Piece of My Heart
3. Heaven With You
4. Kream
5. Forever
6. Yours ft. India Shawn
7. Rider ft. Inayah

Dixson India Shawn Inayah
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Dixson Delivers His "Raw" & "Classic" EP, "Darling"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject