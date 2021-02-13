Dixson Delivers His "Raw" & "Classic" EP, "Darling"

Roc Nation signee Dixson is an artist on the rise who has delivered his latest offering, an EP titled Darling. The multihyphenate artist has collaborated with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Chance The Rapper, and Vic Mensa, and now he's emerged as a solo artist. The Atlanta native is a multi-instrumentalist who, back in 2015, appeared on The Voice where he was mentored by Pharrell. As he continues to build his fanbase, Dixson showcases his various talents on Darling, a project that displays a unique blend of influences from genres like R&B, Soul, Funk, and Pop.

"DARLING is a collection of songs that I hold very close to my heart. It’s about love," Dixson said of his EP. "It’s vulnerable. It’s honest. It doesn’t hide behind the beat, it rides it. I ain’t got no autotune on my vocals. It’s fun to use, but I don’t need that. It’s raw. It’s rich. It’s a classic. I stand behind that.”

The album features additional vocals from India Shawn and Inayah, so stream Darling and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Darling

2. Every Little Piece of My Heart

3. Heaven With You

4. Kream

5. Forever

6. Yours ft. India Shawn

7. Rider ft. Inayah