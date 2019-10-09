Divine & Dave East Make The Mumbai-Harlem Connection On "Remand"

Nas relaunched Mass Appeal a few years back and he's made some major plays with the company as a whole since. Not only are they producing some incredible online content but the label is filled with some of the best talents in hip-hop. With the launch of Mass Appeal India, the label's first signee Divine isn't compromising his sound to gain global attention. On his new project, Kohinoor, he links up fellow Mass Appeal signee, Dave East for the song, "Remand." They may not speak the same language but the streets connect worldwide. Divine's gritty delivery reflects the impoverished conditions in India while Dave East comes through with a mafioso-infused verse and flexing his lyrical prowess.

Dave East is currently gearing up for the release of his project Survival which is due out next month.

Quotable Lyrics

Money got us arrogant

Down on one knee,

I met the streets and then I married it

The evidence, we bury it

Saved a bunch of my n***as, they looked at me like Harriot

Broke is so embarrassing, I cleared it up like Claritin





