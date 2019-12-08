Disney bought Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012, and they are making good return on their investment. The new movies alone cover almost half of that amount (after taking into account cost of production), while Disney's other Star Wars-themed adventures have proven lucrative as well. The House of the Mouse opened up the Star Wars theme park Galaxy's Edge this past year in Orlando and Anaheim. Although the parks have not been a massive hit, yet, it's still early. Disney is still opening new rides in both parks, and now, they have announced the opening of a Star Wars-themed hotel within the park.

According to a new blog post, the hotel will open its doors in 2021, and will involve a “2-night, all-immersive adventure” that brings guests to “a galaxy far far away.” Entitled Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the hotel will be a full immersion experience. Upon arrival at a simulated space dock, visitors will be transported onto a cruiser known as the Halcyon, a “massive ship that is much too large to land on any planet.” During their stay, guests will be treated to a number of activities on board such as lightsaber training, drinks at the Silver C Lounge, or an adventure in the Engineering Room. From the hotel, guests have immediate access to the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, which is the Galaxy’s Edge theme park, via “transport ships” that maintain the completely-immersive experience.