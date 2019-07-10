It seems like forever ago that we first got word that Disney was remaking The Lion King and pulling in a solid cast and crew to voice the beloved animals of the wild. From Beyonce, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and Eric Andre to Keegan Michael-Key and more, the trailers that have been shared on the road to the premiere has kept us intrigued and now, we finally have word on how the film has performed.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The world premiere of the movie took place in Los Angeles just yesterday and a few of the lucky attendees hit up Twitter to share their honest reactions without dropping off any spoilers. "Been lucky to have attended a number of world premieres but not sure I've ever heard as much clapping during a movie as I did tonight at #TheLionKing . Was like being at a rock concert. Movie is going to make so much money," Steven Weintraub wrote.

Terri Schwartz added: "Just walked out of #TheLionKing. Overriding reaction: SIMBA IS SO CUTE. But really, if you’re hoping this will be a near-exact adaptation of the animated movie with some absolutely jaw-dropping visual effects, you’ll get what you’re looking for."

Peep a few more comments below and catch the film in theatres July 19th.