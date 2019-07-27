Disney really ain't playing around when it comes to its remakes of films and even television series from back in the day. The latest project being helmed as a live-action reboot is none other than Recess, the beloved series that followed the playground antics of a group of kids who had about 30 minutes of playtime outside. According to Hypebeast, the movie is being brought to life by an independent production team from Vancouver.

“Picture 10-year-old you sitting in front of the TV, watching TJ, Spinelli, Gretchen, Vince, Mikey, Gus, Randall, the Ashleys and the rest of the colourful cast at 3rd Street Elementary School getting up to their usual hijinks. You lay your head to rest that night and dream about being part of this group and then awake 20 years later and think: ‘Hey, I wonder what happened to the Recess gang when they went to high school?’ Well, YOU’RE WELCOME, because we’re here to answer that question for you!”

The project is in post-production and the crew behind the reboot are fundraising to help bring the movie to life. "As filmmakers, we want to explore a more grown-up version of the show - same characters, different issues," the fundraiser reads. "A live action, re-imagining of the gang in a high school setting tackling current issues like love, peer pressure, social media, identity, etc."