The "Happiest Place on Earth" became the center of a street brawl this past weekend after fists began flying in Mickey's Toon Town. This particular area of the park is tucked away in the back of the 85-acre lot and features kiddie friendly attractions that are fun for the entire family. It's usually a quieter part of the park where your favorite Disney characters feature their residences, however, a beat down brawl was captured on film and quickly went viral on social media.

The violent encounter showed a handful of people engaged is arm swinging, punching, and the throwing around of expletives. One person yelled that they were ready to go to jail as a man repeatedly punched a woman in the face. Stunned parkgoers stopped and watched the melee as some even gave their best-failed attempts at breaking up the fight.

The video of the incident opens with a verbal argument between a man and a woman. The man yells, "I don't give a f*ck b*tch!" before the woman looks as if she spits in his face. He then unleashes a barrage of punches on the woman, and then another man who was with the woman squares up with the first guy. The three of them are yelling at each other before two more women get involved and one of them gets punched in the face.

A crowd forms and well-meaning bystanders jump in, and it becomes an uncontrollable circus. Three minutes into the fracas, security finally is able to get control of the situation, but it still was a sight that Disneyland guests never thought they would see.

“Any type of violence is inexcusable and will not be tolerated,” Disney reportedly tweeted later about the incident. “Those involved were immediately removed from the premises and turned over to the Anaheim Police Department.” According to the L.A. Times, the identities of the persons involved have not been made public, nor has there been information regarding whether charges would be filed. The investigation into the fight is ongoing.