Although Coronavirus is causing a lot of public attractions to be shut down temporarily, Disney California Adventure Park is promising nothing but great experiences for its upcoming Avengers Campus expansion park.

Set to open in just a matter of months, "Avengers Campus" will feature a handful of activities and attractions for Marvel fans to enjoy all day long, including an interactive web-spinning Spider-Man adventure called "Web Slingers," a thrilling Guardians of the Galaxy experience where the old Tower of Terror used to be known as "Mission: BREAKOUT!," an explorative Doctor Strange-themed part of the park known as "The Sanctum," a complete superhero meet-up described as "Avengers Headquarters," a Spidey-themed shop called "WEB Suppliers" and a "Pym Test Kitchen" eatery inspired by the world of Ant-Man and The Wasp. Other planned events expected to switch up daily are also part of the package, like scheduled "Park Atmosphere Entertainment," parades, fireworks plus "Magic Hour" as well as "Extra Magic Hour" early admission for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Get a full look inside the Avengers Campus, officially opening to the public beginning on July 18, 2020 at Disney California Adventure Park, as well as how to purchase advanced tickets by visiting the official website.