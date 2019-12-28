Starting next summer, Disney will be opening a new expansion of Disneyland themed around the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The extension will be called Avengers Campus and was announced by the company earlier this week: "Avengers Campus is coming to Disney California Adventure Park at @Disneyland Resort. Get ready because Recruitment begins next summer," read a tweet from Disney. Accompanied by the text is an artist's rendition of what the site is going to look like.

“In some ways, these new campuses are like the Avengers themselves: a group of diverse individuals who have teamed up for the same purpose,” said Scot Drake, Creative Executive, Marvel Global Portfolio, Walt Disney Imagineering. “This collection of unique addresses—each dedicated to a different discipline—have been brought together to champion the next generation of heroes.”

Many of the avengers will have rides geared towards them specifically. For example, inside the Worldwide Engineering Brigade will be the new "Spider-Man experience." The ride will include the “Web-Slinger” vehicle, "which allows you to sling webs just like Spider-Man! The attraction gives you a taste of what it’s like to have actual superpowers as you help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok."

Read more about the upcoming Avengers Campus on Disney's website here.