Adidas has never been shy to collaborate with pop culture institutions. This is especially true when it comes to their sneakers. Recently, it was revealed that Adidas would be teaming up with none other than Disney for a few Mickey Mouse-themed sneakers. Now, one more Mickey Mouse silhouette is being thrown in the mix, in the form of the popular Adidas UltraBoost.

As you can see from the official images below, the shoe features a red and black primeknit upper while white is placed on the three stripes on the lace cage. From there, the heel cup says Ultra Boost in yellow and red. Right above this branding is a Mickey Mouse head. On the tongue, you are met with Mickey's signature peace sign logo. Overall, these are perfect for all of the nostalgic Disney fans out there.

According to Sneaker News, these do not have a release date yet so be sure to stay tuned as we will bring you the latest on this release. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these in the comments below. Will you be looking to cop?

