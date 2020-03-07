Disney and Adidas have even more character-inspired sneaker collabs in the works, coming on the heels of the Mickey Mouse themed Stan Smiths, Superstars and UltraBoost that recently surfaced. This time around, the Three Stripes is showing love to everybody's favorite turtleneck-wearing, anthropomorphic dog, Goofy.

Though a specific release date has not yet been announced, a fresh batch of on-foot images (courtesy of sneaker source @YankeeKicks) gives us a great idea of what to expect when the Goofy UltraBoosts finally hit retailers.

The latest Disney x Adidas UltraBoost project is built on a black primeknit upper highlighted by colorful imagery of Goofy spanning across the entire silhouette, including the black Boost midsole. Additional details include blue, yellow, red and green detailing on the tongue tag and "UltraBoost" text" near the heel, as well as blue and red lace tips, and co-branded insoles to round out the cartoonish collab.

Scroll through the IG post below for a closer look at some on-foot photos