Adidas Originals has joined forces with Disney for a three-pack of Mickey Mouse-themed sneakers, featuring one version of the Adidas Superstar and two different Adidas Stan Smiths.

Each of the Adidas x Disney collabs are built on white leather uppers, with the Superstar and one of the Stan Smiths sporting a graphic of Mickey's shorts, legs and shoes on the lateral portion of the shoe. The other Stan Smith comes equipped with a dizzying all-over comic print that literally requires 3D glasses to see clearly, along with a smiling Mickey logo on the heel.

Continue scrolling for a detailed look at all three Disney x Adidas sneaker collabs, and stay tuned for the official release date.

