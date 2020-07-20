Following a surge in coronavirus cases in Florida, Disney World is reworking their mask policy. The theme park recently opened its doors to the public, despite the state’s struggles with COVID-19.

Originally, the reopening procedure for the park allowed masks to be taken off while eating and drinking on to go. That is no longer the case. Dining must be done in a stationary manner while maintaining social distancing, as must drinking.

“Face coverings are required for all guests (ages 2 and up) and cast members. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing,” the park’s website now reads.

While Disney World has taken measures to ensure a safe experience, the park has come under fire for reopening while Florida is suffering from a drastic increase in COVID-19 cases. The state has reported over 10,000 new cases for the fifth straight day, as of Sunday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says these figured are merely the result of increased testing: "I think, the fact that we're testing so much has led to case numbers that have been put out there, and I think kind of unfairly maligning the state."

