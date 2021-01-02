The second wave of COVID-19 has caused spikes across the nation that led to more lockdowns. Southern California has become a hot spot for the virus once again, which has thrown Hollywood into a tough position. Now, over two-dozen California-based television shows are being placed on hiatus until things get better.

Warner Bros. TV will halt the filming of series such as Mom, B Positive, and Bob Hearts Abishola for CBS. While their dramas Shameless (Showtime) and You (Netflix) have also pushed back filming. Warner Bros. would like to resume filming on January 11th, but they are unsure this will be possible.

Universal TV pumped the breaks on NBC’s Mr. Mayor, Kenan, Good Girls, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine while also halting HBO Max’s Hacks and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever. January 11th is UTV's hope to resume filming as well.

Walt Disney, which owns Fox and ABC, has stopped the filming of 16 shows: 911 (Fox); 911: Lone Star (Fox); American Crime Story: Impeachment (FX); American Horror Story (FX); American Housewife (ABC); Big Shot (Disney Plus); Black-ish (ABC); Grey’s Anatomy (ABC); Last Man Standing (Fox); Love, Victor (Hulu); Mayans (FX); Mixed-ish (ABC); The Orville (Fox); Rebel (ABC); Station 19 (ABC); This is Us (NBC). January 18 is the soonest Disney expects to pick things back up.

