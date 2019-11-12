The day has finally arrived. There's been a lot of conversation surrounding Disney entering the streaming service game and, starting today, you can watch content on Disney+ - that is, if you're not plagued by loading errors as many have been so far.

As The Hollywood Reporter shared on Tuesday morning, complaints arose on Twitter that users encountered an error screen when trying to stream from Disney's expansive catalog. If I called in sick to work and opened my laptop to have a cozy day binge-watching That's So Raven, only to discover that Disney+ was down ALREADY, I would be distraught. According to statistics from DownDetector, over 8,000 people have reported accessibility issues with the service. Disney+'s official assistance account tweeted that they're working to repair the issue, which was a result of overwhelming amount of people trying to stream simultaneously. "The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience."

To attract users, Disney+ is now offering a one-week free trial, followed by a $6.99 monthly fee, making it significantly cheaper than its major competitors. Aside from Disney having access to its own past productions and those acquired in its purchase of Fox, Disney+ will also offer original content tied to the Marvel, Star Wars and ToyStory universes.