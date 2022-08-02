The Star Wars universe is continuing to expand, but that doesn't mean that Disney isn't facing any flack for its creative decisions. The most recent controversy to plague the beloved cinematic universe comes after the arrival of the Andor prequel series trailer earlier today (August 1).

While many were excited to see what the upcoming Diego Luna-led series has in store, they were just as quickly turned off by the sighting of an AK-47 being carried by an unknown character just a few seconds into the clip.

As the New York Post notes, longtime lovers of George Lucas' franchise have dubbed the use of the real-world weapon "lazy," pointing out that this would be the "first time an unmodified real-life weapon has appeared in the Star Wars world."

In the past, prop teams have used actual models as the basis for their fictional creations, though nothing this blatantly recognizable has ever been carried by a character on-screen.

"Blasters in Star Wars have always been based on real-world guns," one Twitter user pointed out. "Usually WW1/WW2 era weapons with modifications to make them look more in line with the aesthetic of ragtag rebels and outlaws. So it's funny that the Andor propmaster looked at an AK-47 and said, 'no notes.'"

It's also worth mentioning that some viewers are upset by the weapon's presence due to recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and Highland Park, Illinois, just to name a few.

