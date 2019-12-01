While Kylie Jenner's cosmetic stock hit an all-time low after she sold 51% of her business, Disney is experiencing quite the opposite since the stock is the highest its ever been after the company debuted its Disney+ services. According to reports, the Disney+ app pulled in 15.5 million downloads since it's launch just a couple of weeks ago and has given the company $5 million from in-app purchases.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Tuesday closed with the stock 1% higher, sitting at $151.57 USD per share. All this comes as no surprise since the platform's new series The Mandalorian had over 100 million streams in the week of November 17th to 25th. The numbers outshined the most-streamed show in the US, taking the number one spot from Netflix's Strangers Things. “It appears in the early going that Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO are unaffected by Disney+,” the Apptopia report said. “Looking at U.S. data for these apps (Disney+ is not globally launched yet), we see download and user session trends uninterrupted from their trend lines.”

Disney+ already garnered 10 million subscribers on its first day which surpassed the company's goal and means its 2024 plans of having 60 to 90 million subscribers are easily attainable if things continue to run smoothly.