Not everyone has been on board with Disney's live-action remakes. We've seen the company reboot the likes of The Lion King, Mulan, and even a stage version of The Little Mermaid which is also coming soon as a film starring Halle Bailey. However, when the news was shared that Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was also being revisited, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage expressed concern over the reboot.

While visiting the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Dinklage said, “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White — but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there."



Jeff Spicer / Stringer / Getty Images

He added at the time, "It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f*cking backward story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together? What the f*ck are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.”

Dinklage, who was born with dwarfism, isn't involved in the Snow White film, but Disney heard his complaints and issued a statement via The Hollywood Reporter.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community," a Disney spokesperson reportedly stated. "We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

Disney recently shared that Colombian-American actress Rachel Zegler would star as Snow White, and she revealed that since the announcement, she has been the subject of racism. Halle Bailey was also the target of racists who complained about her casting as Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

