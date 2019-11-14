This year, we've seen companies disassociate themselves from Michael Jackson. The Leaving Neverland documentary that was released at the top of 2019 once again made the music legend's child abuse scandals at the forefront of conversations with new accusations gruesomely shared by two men, James Safechuck and Wade Robinson. They stated that as children Jackson repeatedly sexually abused them, and the shocking tale caused a ripple effect of Michael Jackson removals across the media.

There were radio stations that pulled Jackson's music from rotations. museums that removed Jackson's statues from their venues, and television shows that promised to never again air Jackson-related programming. Of the latter was the long-standing series The Simpsons that welcomed Jackson as a guest on "Stark Raving Dad," the 1991 episode that was the first of the show's third season.

The Simpsons can now be found in its entirety on the newly launched Disney+, but fans who signed up to stream their favorite show have found themselves disappointed. "Stark Raving Dad" is missing from the list, and it isn't surprising since it was announced back in March that the episode would no longer be aired.

“It feels clearly the only choice to make,” executive producer James L. Brooks told the Wall Street Journal. Brooks also stated that his fellow executive producers, Matt Groening and Al Jean, echoed his sentiment. "The guys I work with — where we spend our lives arguing over jokes — were of one mind on this."

Jackson fans sounded off on social media about the singer's Disney+ exclusion, so read a few of those reactions below.