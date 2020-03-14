Disney+ has taken one for the team and decided to make Frozen 2 available for your viewing pleasure a whole three months before it was intended to be released on the streaming platform, as a kind gesture to the kids forced to stay home from school while the coronavirus pandemic persists. The rapid spread of coronavirus has been cause for major concern around the world, and has led to the cancellation and/or postponement of tons of big events. Among those are premieres for major studio films like the James Bond flick No Time To Die, one of the countless films that have had their initial release dates pushed back months (or, in some cases, years) due to the ever-present threat of coronavirus.

However, according to Deadline, Disney+ has done the exact opposite, pushing up the release of Frozen 2 into its catalogue three months early since, as a streaming service, it can. In light of the school closures occurring all around the world that are keeping kids at home with little to do, the major streaming platform has recognized how applicable the uplifting film is to the current state of affairs, and decided to put a little light out into a world that really needs it right now.

“The themes of perseverance and the importance of family are messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device," said newly-instated Disney CEO, Bob Chapek. Frozen 2 will be available for streaming in the U.S. beginning Sunday, March 15th, and will be released internationally on Tuesday, March 17th in Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.