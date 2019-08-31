Disney is making all the right moves this Fall. They’ve already got their new streaming service going live in a few months, which is having a remarkably good sale right now, and they’ve just announced they will be re-releasing a pair of their classic games from the 1990’s. According to The Hollywood Reporter, both Aladdin and The Lion King will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC as a package deal called Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King. The updated version will be playable in HD quality.

The two games were originally released back in 1993 and 1994 on the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo consoles. They were very popular at the time, selling millions of copies each, so Disney is hoping the capitalize on the nostalgia of that wide fan base as well as a new generation of fans. The release comes at the perfect time for Disney. They are still fresh off the release of a live-action remake of TheLion King as well as a live-action adaptation of Aladdin. Both films were able to surpass $1 billion in earnings at the box office.

Be on the lookout for The Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King bundle for $29.99 this Fall.