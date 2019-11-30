Disney+ has been killing it ever since it's November 12th launch. The new streaming service pulled in 10 million subscribers on its first day and now the Disney stock is sitting at the highest its ever been at $151.57 USD per share. The platform's The Mandalorian series became the most-streamed series in the U.S. taking the number one spot form Netflix's Stranger Things and now there's more good news to announce.

According to Variety, February 2020 will bring new episodes of The Proud Family, the cartoon series that aired from 2001 - 2005. The beloved theme song was recorded by Destiny's Child and Solange and was a staple track if you were a fan of the show. Jo Marie Payton, who voiced Suga Mama, confirmed on GMA3 to Keke Palmer that new episodes are on the way. “Yeah, Suga’s large and in charge. That’s all I’ve got to say — except for Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February.”

The show was one of the first animated series to center around a Black family and have the most nonwhite actors voice the characters. Orlando Brown, Soleil Moon Frye, Tara Strong, Kyla Pratt, Paula Jai Parker and Alisa Reyes voiced the stars and there's been no word if any (aside from Suga Mama) will return.