Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp approved one of the most restrictive laws in America when he signed his name, agreeing to put an abortion ban in the state of Georgia. The move would restrict doctors from carrying out the procedure if a heartbeat of a baby is detected in a woman, usually around the six-week mark.

Disney CEO Bob Iger has now responded to the move, detailing how he will find it "very difficult" to film any movies in the state, should the ban go in effect next year. “I think many people who work for us will not want to work there, and we will have to heed their wishes in that regard,” Bob explained, via Page Six. “Right now we are watching it very carefully.”



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Disney's Black Panther and Avengers: End Game was filmed in Georgia and such movie productions provide residents with loads of jobs. The publication details how over 90,000 residents are employed in the film and television industry. “I don’t see how it’s practical for us to continue to shoot there,” Bob added. “I rather doubt we will.”

Netflix announced similar moves with the filming of their upcoming projects, but the streaming service won't make any official moves until the bill goes in effect next year.