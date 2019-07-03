Lewd humor has always been present across the Disney canon, albeit not always out in the open. Connoisseurs have likely heard tell of some of the classic, well-hidden easter-eggs, including The Little Mermaid's erect priest, Aladdin telling Jasmine to "take off her clothes," and a cloud of windswept debris spelling out "sex" in The Lion King. And while those were likely inserted by a mischevious animator or two, Toy Story 2 presented an adults-only gag right there in the open. At least, until this year.

You may recall Pixar's past pattern of running faux-blooper reels during the credits, and Toy Story 2 was no exception. During one of the bloopers, the main antagonist of the film "Stinky Pete" is seen coming on to a pair of Barbies, running lines like "and so you two are absolutely identical? You know, I'm sure I could get you a part in Toy Story 3." Upon realizing he's being filmed, Pete's demeanor shifts into discomfort. Now, fans have taken notice that this scene has been scrubbed from the recent 4K release, a clear response to the #MeToo movement.

The scene in question goes down at approximately 8:26.

It should also be noted that Toy Story 2 director John Lasseter was previously ousted from Disney after accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced. And while some might raise an eyebrow over Disney's sense of revisionist history, given the company's position as a purveyor of wholesome content, it's no wonder they decided to do away with Pete's predatory advances. What do you think of this development?

