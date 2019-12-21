Netflix, Hulu and HBO are no longer the only streaming platforms to publish monthly lists of exciting content to come in the future months. Just one day after Disney+ became available, the platform's beloved's series The Mandalorian dethroned Netflix's Stranger Things as the most streamed show in the United States with 100 million streams during the week of November 17th to November 23rd.



While users are probably still binging their way through the Marvel, Disney and Family Chanel favourites, Disney+ has come through to drop off a list of content set to arrive in January 2020. Beloved classics such as Cool Runnings, Holes, The Proud Family (season 1 -2) and more are coming next month.

Peep the full list below.

January 1

America’s National Parks (Season 1)

Austin & Ally (Season 1-4)

Billy Dilley’s Super-Duper Subterranean Summer (Season 1)

Bugged (Short)

Continent 7: Antarctica (Season 1)

Cool Runnings

Dog: Impossible (Season 1)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Season 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

Dr. T, Lone Star Vet (Season 1)

Drain Alcatraz

Drain The Bermuda Triangle

Drain The Great Lakes

Drain The Ocean: WWII

Drain The Oceans (Season 2)

Drain The Sunken Pirate City

Drain The Titanic

El Materdor (Short)

First Class Chefs: Family Style (Season 1)

Hacksaw

Holes

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors – Battle Of The Bands

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

Marvel: 75 Years, From Pop To Pulp!

Moon Mater (Short)

Muppet Babies Show And Tell (Shorts) (Season 2-3)

One Strange Rock (Season 1)

Out There With Jack Randall (Season 1)

Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja (Season 1-2)

Red Tails

Rescue Squad Mater (Short)

Soy Luna (Season 1)

Spinning (Short)

Super Rhino (Short)

The Golden Touch (Short)

The Lodge (Season 1-2)

The Proud Family (Season 1-2)

The Super Hero Squad Show (Season 1-2)

Time Travel Mater (Short)

Tokyo Mater (Short)

Unidentified Flying Mater (Short)

Vaprinia Ghouls Girls Rock! (Shorts) (Season 1)

Wild Russia (Season 1)

Year Million (Season 1)

January 2

Life Below Zero (Season 13)

Encore! – “Pippin”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Radiant Jayera”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Coffee”

One Day At Disney – “Bob Iger: CEO”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 109 – “Opening Night”

Pick of the Litter – “Training Begins”

Forky Asks A Question – “What is Cheese?”

January 8

Aladdin

January 10

Destino (Short)

Marvel’s Runaways (Season 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 10 – “Act Two”

Marvel’s Hero Project – “Spectacular Sidney”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – “Cosmetics”

One Day At Disney – “Modern Family: Cast & Crew”

Pick of the Litter – “Next Level Training”

Forky Asks A Question – “What is Reading?”

SparkShorts – “Loop”

Encore! – Episode 110 – “High School Musical”